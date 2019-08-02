Frontier Communications (FTR) Reaches $1.21 Low on Aug, 2; Burlington Resources (BR) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Burlington Resources Inc (BR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 261 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 210 sold and trimmed equity positions in Burlington Resources Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 92.99 million shares, down from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Burlington Resources Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 165 Increased: 188 New Position: 73.

The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $1.11 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.21 share price. This indicates more downside for the $126.88 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.11 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.15 million less. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.205. About 2.13 million shares traded. Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has declined 73.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FTR News: 09/04/2018 – Frontier Communications Partners with California Secretary of State to Increase Civic Engagement; 06/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP – TENDER OFFERS WILL BE FUNDED BY CO FROM PROCEEDS OF AN ANTICIPATED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – Frontier Comm 1Q Rev $2.2B; 02/05/2018 – Frontier Communications CDS Tightens 175 Bps; 05/03/2018 Frontier Communications Names Rob Curtis Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – FTR REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.6B NOTES; 07/03/2018 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Frontier Communications Announces $1.6 Billion Second Lien Secured Notes Offering; 23/05/2018 – Frontier Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Union members back to work after agreement reached with Frontier Communications. #EyewitnessWV

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 601,217 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has risen 12.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 7.78% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for 509,568 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca owns 171,333 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alta Capital Management Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 436,821 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 187,710 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Frontier Communications Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 17 shares or 6.25% more from 16 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR). Ruggie Group has 0% invested in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) for 1 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Frontier Communications had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FTR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup.

