Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Telecom Services – Domestic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Corporation 2 0.01 N/A -8.12 0.00 AT&T Inc. 33 1.51 N/A 2.27 14.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Frontier Communications Corporation and AT&T Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Frontier Communications Corporation and AT&T Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Corporation 0.00% -43% -3.4% AT&T Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. AT&T Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Frontier Communications Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival AT&T Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. AT&T Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Frontier Communications Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Frontier Communications Corporation and AT&T Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 AT&T Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Frontier Communications Corporation has a consensus target price of $1, and a -0.99% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of AT&T Inc. is $37.4, which is potential -1.35% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Frontier Communications Corporation appears more favorable than AT&T Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Frontier Communications Corporation shares and 55.2% of AT&T Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Frontier Communications Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.07% of AT&T Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontier Communications Corporation 0% -24.57% -40.27% -32.31% -73.12% -44.54% AT&T Inc. 2.44% 1.85% 10.59% 15.93% 6.41% 19.31%

For the past year Frontier Communications Corporation had bearish trend while AT&T Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AT&T Inc. beats Frontier Communications Corporation.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; and frontier secure suite of products, including computer security, cloud backup and sharing, identity protection, and equipment insurance. Further, the company provides satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Additionally, it offers a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.4 million customers and 4.3 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25.3 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 12.9 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access services; and voice services over IP-based technology, and technical support and other customer service functions and equipment. The Consumer Mobility segment offers wireless services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers, such as long-distance and roaming services. This segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital-quality video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment also provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services to approximately 12.0 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.