Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) and Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) and Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS). The two are both Telecom Services – Domestic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Corporation 2 0.01 N/A -8.12 0.00 Altice USA Inc. 25 2.51 N/A 0.17 148.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Frontier Communications Corporation and Altice USA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Frontier Communications Corporation and Altice USA Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Corporation 0.00% -43% -3.4% Altice USA Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Frontier Communications Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Altice USA Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Frontier Communications Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Altice USA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Frontier Communications Corporation and Altice USA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Altice USA Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Frontier Communications Corporation has a -0.99% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1. Altice USA Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.86 average target price and a 15.41% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Altice USA Inc. is looking more favorable than Frontier Communications Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Frontier Communications Corporation and Altice USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 86.1% respectively. 1.2% are Frontier Communications Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Altice USA Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontier Communications Corporation 0% -24.57% -40.27% -32.31% -73.12% -44.54% Altice USA Inc. -1.19% 6.52% 11.3% 38.02% 57.86% 56.23%

For the past year Frontier Communications Corporation has -44.54% weaker performance while Altice USA Inc. has 56.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Altice USA Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Frontier Communications Corporation.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to residential customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, data and optical transport, and voice services, as well as Multiprotocol Label Switching and Time Division Multiplexing services to small business, medium business, and larger enterprises, as well as sells customer premise equipment. In addition, it offers 24/7 technical support; wireless broadband services in selected markets; and frontier secure suite of products, including computer security, cloud backup and sharing, identity protection, and equipment insurance. Further, the company provides satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Additionally, it offers a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long distance voice traffic. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.4 million customers and 4.3 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.