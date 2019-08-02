Frontier Capital Management Co Upped Its Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Holding; As Realty Income (O) Valuation Declined, Dupont Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.52 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 20,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 44,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 64,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 957,470 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.76M, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 1.27 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,241 shares to 65,962 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc A.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 29,535 shares to 449,080 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 278,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.