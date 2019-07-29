Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Share Price Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Upped by $1.37 Million Its Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 277,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 317,671 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.17 million, down from 595,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,502 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 87,678 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 24,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,047 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 49,705 shares to 3.72M shares, valued at $172.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 76,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68 million for 17.03 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.