Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Holding by $1.46 Million; As Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Value Declined, Jcsd Capital Has Lifted Position by $4.90 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 12,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,515 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.90M, down from 585,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 404,554 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 508,584 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,144 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Service invested in 3,925 shares. Patten Gru Inc has invested 0.57% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 1,864 shares in its portfolio. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 4,362 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Comm Ma accumulated 4.57 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp reported 1.64 million shares stake. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability invested in 54,163 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 334,838 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc owns 1,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 35,190 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 16,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0% or 38 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 10,501 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.15% or 491,654 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc. Class A by 18,507 shares to 23,289 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 483,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).