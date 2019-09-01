Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding in Pacific Biosciences Of California (PACB) by $475,167 as Share Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Lifted Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 10,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 134,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49 million, up from 124,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – NY AG TO DISCUSS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ON CALL 11AM ET; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach says buy oil producers, bet against Facebook -conference; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc. (PACB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 67,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 977,464 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 472,899 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 19,195 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp has 0.73% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 1.98M shares. Numerixs Tech holds 7,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 1.53% or 8.22M shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Carret Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 10,000 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 247,313 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 182,400 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 1.75M shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). One Trading Lp reported 39,530 shares. Fairfax Financial Can invested in 0.05% or 160,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 2.86 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 110,826 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 98,020 shares to 893,744 shares, valued at $41.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpt Realty.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 28,029 shares in its portfolio. 976,368 are owned by Thornburg. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.39% stake. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.91M shares. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,250 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt owns 11,830 shares. 129,100 are owned by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 202,383 shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 88,158 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Sei Investments stated it has 958,025 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cap Limited Llc reported 1,237 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 415,691 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 1.11% or 3.66M shares. Select Equity Grp Lp has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,091 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 6,923 shares to 141,295 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,684 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.