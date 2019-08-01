Frontier Capital Management Co Stake In Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Was Has Increased; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Boosted Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.83M shares traded or 67.35% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corporation Class A (GDOT) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 75,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 250,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20M, up from 174,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 305,561 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Park Avenue holds 3,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 5,193 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 261,710 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.25M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 84,276 shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 7,345 shares. Oppenheimer reported 26,735 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pitcairn owns 5,570 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York owns 6.29M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 328,428 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Invesco reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Green Dot’s New Bank Account — Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Green Dot (GDOT) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Mercer International (MERC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Green Dot Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley accumulated 0.02% or 22,135 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Frontier Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 250,595 shares. Redwood Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 28,669 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 59,911 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 62,796 shares. Moreover, Cap Impact Advisors has 0.91% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Company stated it has 91,650 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 225,139 shares stake. Comerica Bankshares reported 44,963 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 104,871 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $26.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk Inc. Class A by 122,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,306 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).