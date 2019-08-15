Frontier Capital Management Co Raised Virtusa (VRTU) Position by $427,021; Stock Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Upped Stake in Tennant Co (TNC) as Shares Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Tennant Co (TNC) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 17,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The hedge fund held 69,936 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 52,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Tennant Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.93. About 88,938 shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co. Senior Vice President, Global Operations Jeffrey C. Moorefield Will Leave Role by June 30; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tennant Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNC); 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 8,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.09 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 209,041 shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 07/03/2018 Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.2% Position in Virtusa; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Independent Study Commissioned by Virtusa Finds 85 Percent of Businesses Plan to Invest in Digital Transformation in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,500 activity.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 208,831 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $46.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 3.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank owns 27,881 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks has 0.03% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 31,100 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 0.09% or 163,541 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 4,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma holds 805,906 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 0.51% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 18,561 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 108,435 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 3,647 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 18,691 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,403 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 789 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 7,943 shares to 23,952 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 22,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,829 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests LP reported 4,166 shares. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 100 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,791 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,548 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). 185,104 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Lc. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 5,014 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Us Bank De reported 40,291 shares. Legal General Grp Public Llc has 46,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Pnc Financial Serv Gru holds 18,312 shares. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 5,782 shares. Principal Fincl Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC).