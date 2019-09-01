Frontier Capital Management Co Raised Model N (MODN) Stake By $764,881; Shorts at PETROSHALE ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (PSHIF) Lowered By 37.92%

PETROSHALE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had a decrease of 37.92% in short interest. PSHIF’s SI was 44,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.92% from 71,200 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 20 days are for PETROSHALE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:PSHIF)’s short sellers to cover PSHIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4775. About 29,500 shares traded or 591.35% up from the average. PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Model N Inc. (MODN) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc acquired 44,993 shares as Model N Inc. (MODN)’s stock rose 19.13%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $17.85M value, up from 972,880 last quarter. Model N Inc. now has $919.93M valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 553,777 shares traded or 66.35% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N

PetroShale Inc., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company has market cap of $97.71 million. It owns an area of covering approximately 1,825 net acres in Antelope property; 945 acres in the South Berthold area; 340 net acres in North Nesson property; 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota; and 160 net acres in South Mountrail area in the North Dakota Bakke, the United States. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -14.43% below currents $28.63 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Needham has “Buy” rating and $2600 target.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity. On Monday, August 19 Anderson – Mark – Albert sold $70,876 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 2,600 shares.