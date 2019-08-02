Frontier Capital Management Co Raised Its Position in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) as Shares Rose; Strategic Advisors Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $323,402

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 7.06M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 69,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 1.44M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) by 11,930 shares to 152,300 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 387,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The LSCC Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -9.75% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TE Connectivity (TEL) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,062 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 17,863 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 152,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 26,251 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc accumulated 872,320 shares. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership reported 29,834 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 110,775 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 27,304 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc Inc reported 111 shares. Kingdon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 668,468 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Pdts Prtn Ltd Llc reported 422,100 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares to 7,194 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.