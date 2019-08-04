Frontier Capital Management Co Raised Its Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Holding by $2.59 Million; Stock Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined, Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 90,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) by 311.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 517,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 683,363 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 165,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 1.91 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss $39.0M; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KPTI); 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 2 SEAL Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA REMAINS ON TRACK

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 4,377 shares to 7,027 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 35,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 40,071 shares to 607,954 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 164,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,801 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).