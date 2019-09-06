Frontier Capital Management Co Position in Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Lifted by $5.29 Million; Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Holding in Visa (V) by $1.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corporation (WSFS) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 139,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 683,690 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.39 million, up from 544,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 178,953 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 9,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 397,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, up from 387,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 556,354 shares to 5.85M shares, valued at $95.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,697 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

