Frontier Capital Management Co Position in Steelcase Class A (SCS) Has Trimmed by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined; As Main Street Capital Com (MAIN) Stock Price Rose, Advisory Research Has Trimmed by $687,980 Its Position

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp Com (MAIN) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 16,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The hedge fund held 102,078 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 118,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 343,492 shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc. Class A (SCS) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 69,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.78 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.86% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 4.73 million shares traded or 604.22% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc holds 35,494 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Goldman Sachs holds 64,096 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc accumulated 5,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 10,400 shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co has invested 5.57% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). A D Beadell Counsel has 0.48% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Shamrock Asset invested in 0.06% or 2,220 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.17% or 15,378 shares in its portfolio. 160 were reported by Kistler. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 933,565 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Regal Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 5,788 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Moreover, Mycio Wealth Partners Llc has 0.04% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 11,500 shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 309,170 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $23.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novocure Ltd by 12,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.77 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 86,605 shares to 379,263 shares, valued at $62.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 251,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).