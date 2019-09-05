Frontier Capital Management Co Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Increased by $4.63 Million as Stock Declined; Johnston Asset Management Maintains Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97M, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $9.01 during the last trading session, reaching $236.28. About 52,723 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 140,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68 million, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 8,851 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 16/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 23; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL COVERAGE DECISION FOR GENESIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 11,405 shares to 168,858 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 108,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

