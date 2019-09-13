Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Webster Financial (WBS) Holding by $35.98 Million; Stock Price Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose While Mad River Investors Lowered Holding by $1.15 Million

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 771,983 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 765,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.90M, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 314,806 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.58M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,848 shares to 260,725 shares, valued at $47.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 151,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).