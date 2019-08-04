Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $4.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $48.69 Million; Market Value Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 293,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.61M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook accused of influencing US elections and Brexit; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 23,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 716,208 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.03 million, down from 740,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.04M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,793 shares to 22,707 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 13,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,887 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.