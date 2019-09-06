Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Enersys (ENS) Holding by $17.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; Amerisafe (AMSF) Shareholder S&T Bank Has Lowered Its Holding

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 263,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 263,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 526,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 147,208 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500.

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 138,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 144,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.76 lastly. It is down 8.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27

Analysts await Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 24.75% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AMSF’s profit will be $14.67 million for 22.29 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Amerisafe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% or 103,665 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Blackrock owns 2.48M shares. Victory has 0.14% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). American Intll Grp Inc has 0% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 14,455 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). California Public Employees Retirement reported 35,039 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group accumulated 342,180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). 550 were reported by Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Llc. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Assetmark Inc owns 675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares to 551,620 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 129,183 shares to 481,582 shares, valued at $53.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Class A by 1.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Commerce stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.37 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Palouse Capital Management invested in 3,981 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Peoples Financial Services Corp holds 50 shares. Frontier Capital Lc holds 0.12% or 263,205 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 19,561 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 0% or 130,991 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 349 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 93,512 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Channing Cap Lc holds 0.37% or 122,376 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock.