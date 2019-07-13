Frontier Capital Management Co Lifted Moody’s (MCO) Holding; Mariner Wealth Advisors Increased Its Target (TGT) Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 28.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 7,760 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 35,445 shares with $2.85M value, up from 27,685 last quarter. Target Corp now has $44.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Moody’s Corporation (MCO) stake by 16.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc acquired 51,037 shares as Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s stock rose 13.39%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 366,144 shares with $66.31 million value, up from 315,107 last quarter. Moody’s Corporation now has $38.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 27/04/2018 – DYNAGAS CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT B3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Stabilizes Outlook On Global Auto Manufacturing Sector As Economic Recovery Fuels Demand; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Rating of Fremont-Rideout Health Group Following Debt Restructuring; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN TELECONFERENCING SERVICES TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – What Matters Most for Turkish Banks is Funding, Says Moody’s — Market Talk; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms City Of Colton, Ca Electric Enterprise Revenue Bond Rating At A3; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Grand Chute, Wl’s GO notes; 23/03/2018 – SOVCOMBANK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises The Outlook To Negative On Aldine Isd, Tx’s Goult Debt; Affirms Aa2 Rating; 31/05/2018 – World Cup to have little impact on Russia’s economy – Moody’s

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 6,271 shares to 176,103 valued at $25.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 2,139 shares and now owns 1,294 shares. Ishares Inc (EWG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Management Ltd reported 128,605 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Reynders Mcveigh Cap stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pettee Inc accumulated 1,246 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 3,570 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.08% or 2,689 shares. Cap Ca reported 0.49% stake. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fiduciary Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Conning Inc stated it has 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Principal Financial Gru Inc holds 0.31% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.02% stake. Veritas Invest Management Llp owns 540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howland Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Moody’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform”. Nomura maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $182 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $205 target in Friday, April 5 report.