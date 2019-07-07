Frontier Capital Management Co Lifted Actuant Class A (ATU) Holding By $475,488; SOKOMAN MINERALS COMMON SHARES (SICNF) Shorts Raised By 1430.3%

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SICNF) had an increase of 1430.3% in short interest. SICNF’s SI was 101,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1430.3% from 6,600 shares previously. With 128,000 avg volume, 1 days are for SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SICNF)’s short sellers to cover SICNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0641. About 57,500 shares traded or 183.67% up from the average. Sokoman Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SICNF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Actuant Corporation Class A (ATU) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc acquired 19,812 shares as Actuant Corporation Class A (ATU)’s stock rose 2.68%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.67M shares with $40.64 million value, up from 1.65 million last quarter. Actuant Corporation Class A now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 86,644 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $6.25 million. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) stake by 118,867 shares to 13,022 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) stake by 36,679 shares and now owns 2.92 million shares. Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Actuant (NYSE:ATU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Actuant had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) on Monday, January 28 to “Neutral” rating.

