Frontier Capital Management Co Increases Position in Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA); Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Price Declined While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 2.66M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 42,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.23 million, up from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 959,439 shares traded or 44.64% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 47,688 shares to 707,858 shares, valued at $20.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 78,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Captrust Fin Advisors accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 0.05% stake. Sei Invests accumulated 119,855 shares. Moreover, Gru has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 2,008 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,787 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 177,065 shares stake. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Inc accumulated 15,027 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 139 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 50,529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 416,233 shares. Moreover, Hennessy has 0.15% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 28,057 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 171,903 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 50,650 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc invested in 6,514 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.46% or 1.23M shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Inc owns 3,725 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 20,820 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cornerstone holds 0.24% or 341,661 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 486,847 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc stated it has 1.78M shares. Legal And General Gp Plc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3.88M shares. Indiana-based Trust Investment Advsr has invested 0.58% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Calamos Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Polar Capital Llp accumulated 661,443 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 266,621 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc holds 14,055 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.