Frontier Capital Management Co Increased Its Workday Class A (WDAY) Stake by $7.01 Million; Stock Price Declined; Dycom Inds (DY) Shareholder First Washington Upped Holding by $1.03 Million as Share Price Rose

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 167,546 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc. Class A (WDAY) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 36,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 613,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.38 million, up from 577,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $186.28. About 807,213 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 78,104 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $104.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Seaways Inc. by 74,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs owns 204,405 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 1,183 shares. Dana Inv holds 23,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 14,719 shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il invested in 3,923 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Qs Invsts Limited Co stated it has 1,700 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 15,138 shares. Creative Planning holds 6,569 shares. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 29,382 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Com holds 14.77M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Company has invested 0.4% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nordea Invest has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 44,918 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 376,020 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 20,288 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.33% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). American Intll invested in 0.01% or 81,426 shares. Asset One Limited reported 12,499 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 204,078 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Trellus Mngmt Co Ltd Liability holds 20,000 shares. Lonestar Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 100,000 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. 8,176 are owned by Jane Street Llc. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 7,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 54,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio.