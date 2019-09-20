Frontier Capital Management Co Increased Its Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL) as Share Price Rose; Altfest L J & Company Has Increased Brt Apartments (BRT) Stake by $860,370 as Stock Declined

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 70,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 412,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.15M, up from 341,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $200.41. About 1.14 million shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 241.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 61,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 79,225 shares traded or 192.42% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,929 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 476,727 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 7,335 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 7,072 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Principal Financial Grp owns 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 7,748 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 2,328 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc invested in 1,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Us Bank De invested in 19,309 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 36,900 shares stake.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.46M shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $50.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 473,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,208 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,604 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 9,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,960 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).