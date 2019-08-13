Frontier Capital Management Co Increased Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Holding by $410,960; Kirby (KEX) Stock Price Rose While National Investment Services Has Lowered Holding by $383,100

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 7,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 981,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.03M, up from 973,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 291,648 shares traded or 60.69% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 50.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 10,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 410,662 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp holds 0.02% or 48,400 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 64,700 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd reported 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,750 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 45 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 19,300 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 130,308 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) or 29,739 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 22,718 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny owns 531,200 shares. Assetmark owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 1,077 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 759,730 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie owns 0.01% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 47,107 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 54,768 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 631,918 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacio (NYSE:VLRS) by 256,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.84M shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PCM to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insight Enterprises to acquire PCM for $35/share – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: PCM Jumps Following Acquisition News; 360 Finance Shares Slide – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Want To Invest In Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insight Wins Microsoft US Awards in App Innovation and Data/AI – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $53.31M for 20.41 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kirby Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Loomis Sayles And Com LP reported 101,656 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 60,535 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 165,852 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 17,331 are owned by Linscomb Williams. First Manhattan has 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern holds 524,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 2.52 million shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management reported 122,912 shares stake. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ww Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,419 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp holds 552,762 shares. 6,378 are held by Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 24,828 shares in its portfolio.