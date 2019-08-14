Frontier Capital Management Co Holds Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN); Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake Held by Newport Asia Llc

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 6.74M shares traded or 54.56% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 91,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.15 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 1.19 million shares traded or 22.65% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Rev $140.6M; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces Data Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Las Vegas Sands Keeps an Eye on Japan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) by 27,771 shares to 410,744 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Limited by 35,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,729 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).