Frontier Capital Management Co Holding in National Retail Properties (NNN) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Jacobs & Co

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 103,083 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, up from 98,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 681,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 693,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 1.44 million shares traded or 67.16% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28,958 shares to 845,142 shares, valued at $114.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 16,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Investment Svcs stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0.02% or 264,143 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0.03% or 363,337 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 3,654 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 12,373 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Huntington Retail Bank reported 22,777 shares. Bb&T Ltd holds 0.04% or 68,951 shares. Invesco has 5.46 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 116,403 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc accumulated 367 shares. Synovus Finance reported 264 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 36,187 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 109,736 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares to 44,658 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,913 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).