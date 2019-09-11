Frontier Capital Management Co Holding In Exelixis (EXEL) Was Has Increased; Folketrygdfondet Has Increased Its Ericsson (ERIC) Holding by $8.92 Million

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 6.40M shares traded or 2.43% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 350.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 2.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17M, up from 625,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 1.58M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis Maintaining Guidance Total Costs and Operating Expenses for 2018 Will Be $430 M to $460 M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

