Frontier Capital Management Co Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Boosted as Market Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Has Lifted by $32.74 Million Its Position

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 33,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 633,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.19 million, up from 600,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $148.34. About 35,453 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 120.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 170,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 311,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.20M, up from 141,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $180.88. About 906,177 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Investors, lawmakers, advertisers pressure Facebook over data; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on “Fake News, Foreign Interference in Elections, and Hate Speech, Privacy”; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.92M shares. Mirae Asset Invests owns 91,875 shares. Westwood Il holds 1,500 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,110 shares. 2,100 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Limited has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,498 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 184,324 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 42,650 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 12,230 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 0.12% or 41,667 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl accumulated 1,376 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 243,584 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr reported 18,336 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.22% or 56,580 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & owns 0.22% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,880 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Software stocks drop after Autodesk warning – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: POLA, RNET, ADSK, DPW, EEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News for August 28, 2019 (Updated) – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 379,669 shares to 917,260 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tailored Brands Inc. by 62,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budding Entrepreneur? Here Are 5 Ways To Jumpstart Your Business – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 10.23 million shares. Par Capital Mgmt holds 1.16% or 357,800 shares. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,523 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 41,185 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westpac Banking owns 785,726 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd stated it has 90,915 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birch Hill Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,933 shares. 81,319 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 3,245 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 80,694 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.