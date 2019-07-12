Frontier Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding by $11.62 Million; Bvf Boosted Its Holding in Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) as Valuation Declined

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 49,492 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPRX); 15/04/2018 – Five Prime Presents on Novel B7-H4 Therapeutic Antibody at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – ON APRIL 13 APPOINTED LINDA RUBINSTEIN AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Five Prime; 08/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO BE LESS THAN $135 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Walks to End Pancreatic Cancer at PurpleStride San Francisco 2018; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1% Position in Five Prime; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL; 04/05/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Jun 3

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 215,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.33M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 84,784 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.80M shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 631,918 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc. by 25,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

