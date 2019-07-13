Frontier Capital Management Co Has Trimmed By $7.31 Million Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake; ZALEMARK HOLDING COMPANY (ZMRK) Sellers Increased By 521.74% Their Shorts

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) stake by 58.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 521,818 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)’s stock rose 2.68%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 376,439 shares with $5.62M value, down from 898,257 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation now has $8.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 7.01 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

ZALEMARK HOLDING COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:ZMRK) had an increase of 521.74% in short interest. ZMRK’s SI was 57,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 521.74% from 9,200 shares previously. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0365. About 752,798 shares traded. Zalemark Holding Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMRK) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Zalemark Holding Company Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets fine jewelry products. The company has market cap of $. It sells its products through distribution channels. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $18 target. M Partners maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Thursday, March 14. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 30.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.53 million for 29.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $437,418 activity. 12,598 shares were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR, worth $176,386. On Friday, March 15 the insider Thad Trent sold $261,032.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 1,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 38,500 shares. American Int Group Inc holds 0.04% or 727,130 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 80,842 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 81,276 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,023 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jane Street Gru Limited Com reported 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. Michigan-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).