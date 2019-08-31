Frontier Capital Management Co Has Raised Stake in Lands’ End (LE) as Stock Price Declined; Park National Has Increased Its Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) by $581,996 as Share Price Rose

Park National Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 201,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 198,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/04/2018 – Labour MPs urge Corbyn to shut down abusive Facebook groups; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used to incite violence in Myanmar; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica to File for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 29/05/2018 – Facebook Allegedly Used by More Firms to Block Older Job Seekers; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS FOUND FACEBOOK’S CURRENT DEFAULT SETTINGS LEAVE ACCESS OPEN TO LOT OF DATA — PARTICULARLY WITH RESPECT TO SETTINGS FOR THIRD PARTY APPS

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lands’ End Inc. (LE) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 34,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lands’ End Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 328,620 shares traded or 75.38% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Direct Segment Net Revenue Rose 14.3% to $455.6M; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M; 07/03/2018 Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed at Millennials; 03/05/2018 – Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands’ End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp. by 211,670 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $29.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 129,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,126 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.36% or 9,073 shares in its portfolio. Of Virginia Va has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancorporation Of The West reported 114,354 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Coastline holds 0.51% or 20,665 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Trust has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 9.73M shares. Bender Robert & Associate holds 4.4% or 53,833 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd owns 1.20M shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 25,052 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us Inc owns 232,881 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca has 77,952 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Cleararc has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Narwhal Capital invested in 15,678 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

