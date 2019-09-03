Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lowered By $58.66 Million Its Universal Display (OLED) Position; AUSTRALIS CAPITAL COMMON SHARES CAN (AUSAF) SI Decreased By 7.91%

AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. AUSAF’s SI was 39,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 43,000 shares previously. With 158,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF)’s short sellers to cover AUSAF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.65% or $0.0557 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. About 92,162 shares traded. Australis Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Universal Display Corporation (OLED) stake by 46.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 385,905 shares as Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 439,732 shares with $67.21 million value, down from 825,637 last quarter. Universal Display Corporation now has $9.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $205.47. About 292,313 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

More news for Australis Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Australis Capital: Will This Aurora Cannabis Spin-Off Become Its U.S. Doppelganger? – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Aurora Shareholders Just Got A Little Richer – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 19, 2018 is yet another important article.

Australis Capital Inc. is a venture capital specializing in early-stage but not limited to equity positions and/or debt in both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and the possible acquisition of certain entities. The company has market cap of $88.43 million. It seeks to identify and invest in United States and abroad in cannabis and real estate assets. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,768 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 8,028 shares. Shufro Rose Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Raymond James Associates invested in 0.01% or 32,180 shares. Lord Abbett And Comm Ltd owns 158,614 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Legal And General Group Pcl reported 0% stake. Us Comml Bank De has 36 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 38,664 shares. Adirondack reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Tdam Usa Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,012 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 7,964 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 54,432 shares.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Universal Display a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Centennial Resource Development Inc. C stake by 764,828 shares to 5.07M valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 5,755 shares and now owns 185,087 shares. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is -3.47% below currents $205.47 stock price. Universal Display had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.93 million for 90.12 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.