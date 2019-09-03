Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lifted Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Stake; Last Week J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Coverage

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc acquired 136,917 shares as Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)’s stock declined 8.71%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.29M shares with $38.64M value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company now has $1.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 249,306 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Enhancing Focus on Fast-Growing Premium Product Lines; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National Tire Safety Week, May 21-28; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Cooper Tire; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR

Among 5 analysts covering Sainsbury J PLC (LON:SBRY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sainsbury J PLC has GBX 310 highest and GBX 180 lowest target. GBX 241’s average target is 23.37% above currents GBX 195.35 stock price. Sainsbury J PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Reduce”. Bernstein maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and GBX 250 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Berenberg maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and GBX 310 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, June 28. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 250 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17 with “Sell”. See J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 340.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Upgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 2,144 shares to 147,158 valued at $23.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) stake by 387,137 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 4,452 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 322,512 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 34,800 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 3,400 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Personal holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 6,731 shares. 23,304 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 200 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,393 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 102,499 shares stake. Fairpointe Limited Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 1.67 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 16,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days To Buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Cooper Tire & Rubber Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CTB) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “2020 Women on Boards Honors Cooper Tire For Female Representation on Company’s Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Another recent and important J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Could the Sainsbury’s share price ruin your Stocks and Shares ISA? – Motley Fool UK” on May 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.69% or GBX 1.35 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 195.35. About 1.13 million shares traded. J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.