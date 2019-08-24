Frontier Capital Management Co Has Increased Its Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holding by $1.09 Million; Unilever N V (UN) Market Value Declined While First Republic Investment Management Decreased by $590,324 Its Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 76,321 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 86,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 17/03/2018 – Times (GB) [Reg]: Mega mergers on the way after shake-up at Unilever; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto; 24/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Unilever’s Pureit takes up initiatives to ensure safe drinking water; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR UNILEVER PRICES $2.1BILLION BOND ON US MKT; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 32,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 828,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83M, up from 795,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 3.41 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 08/05/2018 – NEKTAR INITIATES PHASE 1B CLINICAL STUDY OF NKTR-358; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 12,941 shares to 79,121 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 91,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9,246 shares to 390,486 shares, valued at $69.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 178,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,738 shares, and cut its stake in Forterra Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Brinker Cap has 0.07% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Gam Ag owns 42,200 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 17,970 were reported by Srb. 49,893 are owned by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 90 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 1.44 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 217,571 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Moreover, New England Rech And has 0.25% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 6 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

