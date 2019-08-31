Frontier Capital Management Co Has Increased Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Holding; Hhr Asset Management Has Decreased Pvh (PVH) Holding By $3.04 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Pvh Corp (PVH) stake by 11.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 25,120 shares as Pvh Corp (PVH)’s stock declined 30.70%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 202,035 shares with $24.64M value, down from 227,155 last quarter. Pvh Corp now has $5.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.84M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $133.32 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering PVH (NYSE:PVH), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PVH has $164 highest and $7300 lowest target. $107.20’s average target is 41.42% above currents $75.8 stock price. PVH had 24 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. UBS maintained the shares of PVH in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 18,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 4,428 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 194,651 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 5.18% or 650,000 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 14,224 shares. 116,283 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Huntington Natl Bank reported 359 shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP holds 0.82% or 208,268 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 15,123 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 828,033 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 76,975 shares. 31,905 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. First Mercantile Co accumulated 0.14% or 5,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 107,139 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity. Shares for $99,408 were bought by NASELLA HENRY on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PVH Corp.â€™s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PVH lowers sales forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips-Van Heusen goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PVH Corp. Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More Sustainable Future – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

