Frontier Capital Management Co Has Decreased Stake in Brightcove (BCOV) as Stock Rose; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Price Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 913,888 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 185,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.13 million, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 120,044 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 34,670 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 815,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp reported 22,658 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 88,900 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 37,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 87,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 6,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 358,859 were accumulated by Horrell Mgmt Inc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 19,784 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 320,440 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 16,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 1.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 471,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 25,340 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 230,926 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.31M shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 36,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.