Frontier Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Kirby (KEX) Holding by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Its Holding by $311,373

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 529,793 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 17/04/2018 – Lyxor PEA Nasdaq-100 Daily 2x Leveraged UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 17/05/2018 – TeraRecon and WhiteClouds Provide 3D Print for Rhinoceros Surgery at Chicago Zoo; 20/03/2018 – TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 08/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 16.43 Points (0.22%); 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CBLK.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – New Application for Tellurium Displays “Unprecedented Performance” for Turning Waste Heat into Electricity; 12/04/2018 – IFBC is Poised to Penetrate the Singapore Wine Market; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 13,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,165 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.11 million, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.34. About 148,301 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Closes the Acquisition of the Cenac Marine Services Marine Transportation Fleet – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kirby (KEX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby (KEX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 30,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Grp holds 5,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tygh Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 130,006 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 5,769 shares. 47,509 are held by Guggenheim Cap. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 3,162 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 13,969 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.02% or 11,838 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 1.36M shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt has 2.52 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 21,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 36,512 shares to 613,856 shares, valued at $118.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 4.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Industries.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52M for 24.18 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.80 million activity. $605,854 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by Grzebinski David W on Friday, February 1. $349,616 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by Husted Amy D. on Friday, February 1. The insider DRAGG RONALD A sold 630 shares worth $46,796. Another trade for 4,731 shares valued at $348,438 was made by O’Neil Christian G. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson reported 750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt holds 99,876 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 0.11% or 9,008 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0.07% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 1.36 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 326 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Company Of America. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). M&T Comml Bank owns 13,429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd reported 134 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co holds 0.11% or 6,394 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $993,517 activity.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85M for 20.28 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.