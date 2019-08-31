Frontier Capital Management Co Has Decreased By $3.05 Million Its Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Position; Kemnay Advisory Services Upped Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding By $325,108

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 56,557 shares as Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)’s stock rose 14.15%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 837,847 shares with $45.45 million value, down from 894,404 last quarter. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 162,190 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 42.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 2,732 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 9,153 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 6,421 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.43B valuation. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 517,989 shares. Moreover, Frontier Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Colony Grp Inc Limited Com has 28,240 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research owns 0% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 4,038 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 14,316 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 48,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 66,770 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 467,586 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.39 million shares stake. Pnc Services Group owns 100,102 shares. 1.43 million are owned by Invesco Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 14,057 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stake by 1.28M shares to 2.62 million valued at $51.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lpl Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 42,077 shares and now owns 2.46M shares. Swift Transportation Holdings I was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,369 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Midas stated it has 20,600 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 7,685 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Incorporated holds 0.07% or 576,797 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.02% or 4,261 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.74 million shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.72 million shares. First National Com invested in 0.17% or 13,926 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 23,908 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 7,110 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.04% or 8,799 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.09% or 5,730 shares.

