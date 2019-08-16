Frontier Capital Management Co Has Decreased By $16.15 Million Its Teleflex (TFX) Holding; Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $6300 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 76.77% above currents $37.62 stock price. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6300 target. See Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $63.0000 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Rating: Buy Upgrade

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) stake by 15.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 53,461 shares as Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 291,831 shares with $88.18M value, down from 345,292 last quarter. Teleflex Incorporated now has $17.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $369.07. About 21,215 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Core Laboratories N.V. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Inc owns 0.02% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 8,522 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 33 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.47% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 52,913 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 6,741 shares. Hightower holds 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 11,042 shares. Blair William & Il has 6,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 427,019 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Cornerstone Inc has 830 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 335,684 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 411 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 545,112 shares. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt stated it has 19,359 shares.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 175,486 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity. 1,250 shares were bought by HEINMILLER JOHN C, worth $356,250 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Oak Ridge Invs Lc holds 12,052 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 46,452 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 2.68% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 2,690 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com holds 0% or 425 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 13 are owned by Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 915 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,656 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,078 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 51,381 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $287 lowest target. $360.38’s average target is -2.35% below currents $369.07 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $287 target in Friday, February 22 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. JMP Securities maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 16. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of TFX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stephens.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) stake by 7,802 shares to 884,069 valued at $47.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Okta Inc. Class A stake by 18,507 shares and now owns 23,289 shares. Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) was raised too.