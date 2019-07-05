Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $416,442; As Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stock Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increased Position by $1.77 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $142.38. About 3.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 7,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.81 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 19,604 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 918 shares. Frontier Capital Communications Limited Liability accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,125 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 103,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,994 are held by State Teachers Retirement. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 295,365 shares. 332,089 are held by Hood River Mgmt Ltd Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.3% or 73,651 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 96,206 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Chatham Cap Gru reported 26,800 shares stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability owns 63,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 41,433 shares.

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $21.06M for 14.15 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.25% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) by 5,888 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $82.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) by 33,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

