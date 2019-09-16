Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Mack (CLI) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Market Value Declined, Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Raised Stake

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mack (CLI) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 950,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.20 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 99,312 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 31,570 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 81,145 shares to 395,878 shares, valued at $59.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 14,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Site Centers Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CLI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 266,075 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 13,847 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.01% or 2,799 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.66M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Citigroup invested in 80,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,196 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 128,728 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.07% or 232,459 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company owns 454,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 77,462 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 78 shares.

Analysts await Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CLI’s profit will be $37.14M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Mack-Cali Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,683 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 26,793 shares stake. Oppenheimer & accumulated 191,675 shares. 208,044 are owned by Disciplined Growth Investors Mn. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 11,605 shares. Teton Advisors Inc stated it has 0.07% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 88,031 shares. Mig Cap Lc holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 633,408 shares. 17,000 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 95,028 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gru has 4.47 million shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 886,337 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Co accumulated 775,489 shares or 1.66% of the stock. 17,100 were reported by Bessemer. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).