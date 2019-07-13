Frontier Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $27.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Sio Capital Management Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Boosted by $5.12 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 39,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 68,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.18 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 93.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 97,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,861 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.40 million, up from 104,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $283.91. About 474,135 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17

