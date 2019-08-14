Frontier Capital Management Co Has Boosted By $16.07 Million Its Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Position; Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) stake by 34.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc acquired 263,386 shares as Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI)’s stock declined 27.58%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $63.01M value, up from 755,732 last quarter. Merit Medical Systems Inc. now has $2.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 132,303 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Alliance Global Partners. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $19.0000 11.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 15.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities New Target: $15.0000 13.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. Shares for $372,308 were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Incorporated has 1.48 million shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Falcon Point Ltd Co invested in 108,209 shares or 0.73% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System owns 193,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com accumulated 70,000 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 224,758 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 303,856 shares. 7,274 are owned by Van Eck. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 9,448 shares. 89,047 are held by Comerica Financial Bank. Lsv Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 4.12 million shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc reported 35,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 8.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 2.45 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $749.68 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity. $200,000 worth of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was bought by Frost Ronald.

Among 2 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMSI) 4.6% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, MMSI, X – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings For Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical to Participate at Canaccord Genuity and Needham Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280,945 are held by Sg Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Limited Liability reported 1.74M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.78 million shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 3,881 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 613,442 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,674 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.33% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 58,345 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 12,811 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 285,335 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 4,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9 shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,365 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) stake by 27,771 shares to 410,744 valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 307,450 shares and now owns 524,824 shares. Qorvo Inc. was reduced too.