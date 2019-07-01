Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Pra Group (PRAA) Holding By $750,230; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Pra Group Inc (PRAA) stake by 6.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 28,855 shares as Pra Group Inc (PRAA)’s stock declined 8.12%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 431,454 shares with $11.57 million value, down from 460,309 last quarter. Pra Group Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 47,841 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Burlington, NC; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE ALLEGING THAT MR STALEY’S ACTIONS IN RELATION TO THIS MATTER REPRESENTED A BREACH OF INDIVIDUAL CONDUCT RULE; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages

Among 4 analysts covering Restaurant Group The PLC (LON:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Restaurant Group The PLC had 29 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”. The stock of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Berenberg. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 155 target in Thursday, January 10 report. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Monday, February 18. Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) on Friday, April 12 to “Add” rating. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, May 8 to “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold”. The stock of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Friday, January 18 by Peel Hunt. See The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold The Restaurant Group plc shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 144,362 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) for 50 shares. 3,306 are held by Cim Inv Mangement. Parkside Bank & Trust stated it has 2,277 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated stated it has 213,258 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.63 million shares. Chatham reported 1,117 shares stake. E&G Advsr Lp owns 3,045 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% in The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN). Capital Management Ny stated it has 8,023 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Ellington Grp reported 1,100 shares. Moreover, Sandler Mgmt has 0.69% invested in The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 5,549 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 11,593 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 660.08 million GBP. The Company’s brands include Frankie & BennyÂ’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, JoeÂ’s Kitchen, and GarfunkelÂ’s. It has a 55.96 P/E ratio. The firm also operates TRG concessions that provide casual dining, counter service, coffee shops, pubs, and bars in the United KingdomÂ’s airports and railways.

The stock increased 1.90% or GBX 2.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 134.3. About 999,711 shares traded. The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 29,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11,362 shares in its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler LP invested 0.44% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 7,829 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Quantbot LP reported 1,005 shares. 108,331 were reported by Redmond Asset Management Limited. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.02% or 3.98 million shares. Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 243 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 1,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 89,725 are held by Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability. Stephens Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $16.79M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.