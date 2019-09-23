Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $56.17 Million; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Shares Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Has Cut Its Position

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 346,227 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21 million, down from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 1.12M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, down from 394,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 100,075 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 22/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,550 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Ltd. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 14,623 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 331,641 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Lc holds 0% or 13,045 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 107,085 shares. World Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lifeplan Fincl Group has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 44,781 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Florida-based Transamerica Advisors Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 158,192 shares. Icon Advisers owns 15,200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 930,018 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 7,821 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 44,265 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.74 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,258 shares to 258,470 shares, valued at $43.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. $17,171 worth of stock was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Hass David W. had bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095. Cates Susan E. had bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150. Shares for $11,500 were bought by Mills David J on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 2,600 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Trust LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.27% or 51,819 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 59,705 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 30,096 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0% or 61,800 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,981 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 103,822 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 310,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,200 are held by Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd. Awm Investment Co reported 102,000 shares stake. Blackrock reported 2.40M shares.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.