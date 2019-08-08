Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stake; Korea Investment Has Boosted Goldcorp (GG) Position By $2.79 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased Goldcorp Inc (GG) stake by 182.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp acquired 253,401 shares as Goldcorp Inc (GG)’s stock 0.00%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 392,070 shares with $4.49M value, up from 138,669 last quarter. Goldcorp Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Gaslog Ltd. (GLOG) stake by 15.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 278,234 shares as Gaslog Ltd. (GLOG)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.49M shares with $25.99M value, down from 1.77 million last quarter. Gaslog Ltd. now has $1.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 108,529 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE $0.01, EST. EPS $0.07; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Among 3 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GG in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets.