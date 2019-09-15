Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased American Woodmark (AMWD) Holding; Atmos Energy (ATO) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 3.89% above currents $109.73 stock price. Atmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $109.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,927 shares as American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 114,204 shares with $9.66M value, down from 123,131 last quarter. American Woodmark Corporation now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 133,231 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Novocure Ltd. stake by 40,823 shares to 406,833 valued at $25.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Centennial Resource Development Inc. Cl stake by 575,098 shares and now owns 5.64M shares. Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C V Starr & accumulated 114,008 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 116,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd owns 5,374 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 2,581 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 15,354 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 31,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 275 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 50,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas owns 8,563 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,276 shares in its portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 7,970 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 94,159 shares. Prudential owns 24,620 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 850 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 13 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77M for 13.14 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.97 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.76 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

