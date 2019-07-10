Frontier Capital Management Co Cut Its Enersys (ENS) Stake as Shares Declined; As Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Market Value Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Boosted Its Holding by $7.59 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 50.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 263,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, down from 526,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 15,069 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,316 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 89,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 70,790 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) by 10,603 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $50.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 43,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.84M for 12.30 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 417,564 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.1% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Hsbc Holding Plc holds 5,674 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 480,889 shares. Numerixs Incorporated reported 1,800 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 308 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 3,633 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 16,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc owns 24,748 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 93,512 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,710 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.03% or 208,671 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited accumulated 4,956 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $237.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,507 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Riverhead Cap Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 3,973 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 139,446 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 52 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.11% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Calamos Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,037 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,869 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 0.02% or 2,462 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 3,986 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 9 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 7,901 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

