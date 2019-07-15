Frontfour Capital Group Stake in Medley Cap (MCC) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price Declined While Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Its Position

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Medley Cap Corp (MCC) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 372,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Medley Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 94,632 shares traded. Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) has declined 12.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MCC News: 27/03/2018 – TheaterMania: EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Fisher Sings “I’m Here” From The Color Purple at MCC’s Miscast; 20/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: `Bethenny & Fredrik’ First Look: Dorinda Medley Saves Apartment From Wine Stain Disaster!; 17/04/2018 – ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT-BELIEVE MEDLEY CAPITAL BOARD SHOULD UNDERTAKE EFFORT TO SELL BUSINESS; UNDERLYING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO & MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE RISES 19.3% ON YEAR; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against Medley for Damages in Excess of $150 Million Set to Proceed on June 12th; 17/04/2018 – Roumell Asset Management submits letter to Board of Directors of Medley Capital; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MCC’S PROPOSED USD SR PERPTL SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – Medley Capital 2Q Net Asset Value $7.02/Shr; 13/03/2018 – MCC JAN.-FEB. NEW CONTRACT VALUE 93.6B YUAN

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 767,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 4.65 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 15/05/2018 – Stevie Wonder Announces “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” Concert Series; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS REPORTS SALE OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold MCC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.58 million shares or 3.81% less from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning stated it has 26,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Confluence Management Lc has 466,714 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stifel Finance has invested 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp owns 69,836 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 335,100 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 48,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0% stake. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 94,515 shares. Blackrock holds 261,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). 16,265 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0% in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC). Frontfour Capital Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.84% or 1.63 million shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 77,311 shares to 404,345 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MGM’s profit will be $134.30 million for 29.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.33% EPS growth.