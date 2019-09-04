Frontfour Capital Group Stake in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Share Price Rose, Holder Engaged Capital Has Lowered by $1.83 Million Its Position

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 103,695 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 137,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 60,242 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 197,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 2.38 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Magellan Health Announces DecisionPoint in Collaboration with Premier, Inc. – Arizona Daily Star” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.00 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 34,305 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 8,211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 15,975 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 33,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,907 shares. 87 were reported by Moody Bancshares Division. Symphony Asset Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 6,231 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 4 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,299 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 125,068 shares. 14,559 were accumulated by Alpine Assoc Management Inc. Dean Mgmt has invested 1.91% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of accumulated 3,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Graham & Advsrs Lp stated it has 169,211 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.02 million for 23.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Captrust Advsr reported 0% stake. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.11% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 3,600 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 15,357 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 470,319 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp holds 0.02% or 479,179 shares in its portfolio. Boston Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,434 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 15,752 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). The New York-based Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 37,795 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).